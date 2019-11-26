Niabi Zoo to host snow leopard expert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Niabi’s Coins for Conservation program has raised more than $40,000 to support snow leopard conservation.

During her career, Snell Rullman has worked with the Roots and Shoots program at the Jane Goodall Institute in Tanzania and participated in a collaboration with the Cheetah Conservation Fund in Namibia. She has been a spokesperson for conservation at many national and international forums including the 2016 International Union for the Conservation of Nature Global Biodiversity Conference, 2017 Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival Global Community-based Conservation Panel, 2018 United Nations Big Cat Summit, the Harvard Club and many zoological societies and universities around the world.

Her current projects include furthering the strategic plan for the Snow Leopard Enterprise program while supporting women as conservation leaders in their community. Jennifer is helping guide the next generation of conservation leaders by teaching Partners Principles for Community-Based Conservation, which are the core conservation principles the Snow Leopard Trust uses to successfully partner communities with other teams of conservationists.

Tickets are complimentary for zoo members and college students. Nonmembers are asked to contribute $8 per person to the Niabi Conservation Fund.