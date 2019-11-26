Niabi Zoo to host snow leopard expert

COAL VALLEY — Snow leopard expert Jennifer Snell Rullman will be the guest speaker at the next Conservation and Science Speaker Series at Niabi Zoo at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Discovery Center.
Snell Rullman is assistant conservation director with the Snow Leopard Trust, with whom Niabi Zoo has had a supportive partnership since 2012.
She will be the 24th expert to speak since the series began two years ago.
Snell Rullman recently returned from a field expedition in Kyrgyzstan. She will talk about what teams experience while introducing conservation projects and the relationships they develop with local people sharing the land with snow leopards.
Snell Rullman took part in the implementation of a livestock insurance program to compensate local herders if a snow leopard were to kill one of their sheep or goats. The program has led to zero retribution killings of snow leopards in the past four years.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, snow leopards are listed as endangered with an estimated 4,000 to 6,500 left in the wild. They are native to the eastern Himalayan Mountains and China, Tibet, Nepal, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.
Niabi’s Coins for Conservation program has raised more than $40,000 to support snow leopard conservation.
During her career, Snell Rullman has worked with the Roots and Shoots program at the Jane Goodall Institute in Tanzania and participated in a collaboration with the Cheetah Conservation Fund in Namibia. She has been a spokesperson for conservation at many national and international forums including the 2016 International Union for the Conservation of Nature Global Biodiversity Conference, 2017 Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival Global Community-based Conservation Panel, 2018 United Nations Big Cat Summit, the Harvard Club and many zoological societies and universities around the world.
Her current projects include furthering the strategic plan for the Snow Leopard Enterprise program while supporting women as conservation leaders in their community. Jennifer is helping guide the next generation of conservation leaders by teaching Partners Principles for Community-Based Conservation, which are the core conservation principles the Snow Leopard Trust uses to successfully partner communities with other teams of conservationists.
Tickets are complimentary for zoo members and college students. Nonmembers are asked to contribute $8 per person to the Niabi Conservation Fund.
Snell Rullman also will speak at noon Monday, Dec. 2, at Western Illinois University in Macomb in Waggoner Hall, Room 202 and later at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom of the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose University campus. She will speak at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Gavle Room, Gerber Center at Augustana College.
To RSVP, visit www.niabizoo.com/education/conservation-speakers. Students and faculty attending the college presentations do not need to RSVP.
For more information, contact Curator of Conservation & Education, Joel Vanderbush at 309-799-3482 ext. 222 or jvanderbush@niabizoo.com.