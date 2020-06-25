Niabi Zoo to reopen today to members, general public on Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Niabi Zoo will reopen to members today and to the general public Saturday.

“We are very excited to be able to welcome guests back to the zoo, director Lee Jackson said in a news release.

“It’s been a long and difficult period for the zoo and we’re anxious to start the road back to normal,” he said.

As Illinois moves into Phase 4 of its COVID-19 response plan, Niabi Zoo will be allow to open at 25% capacity and with certain temporary restrictions in place.

To monitor capacity, all zoo guests, including Niabi members and pass holders, must reserve timed tickets online at niabizoo.com before visiting.

Guests can choose between two daily three-hour time frames: 9 a.m. to noon with the last entry at 11 a.m., or noon to 3 p.m. with the last entry at 2 p.m.

Niabi also has a safety response plan in place that includes increased sanitation schedules in high touch-point areas; face covering requirements for staff and guests inside open buildings, restrooms and any time groups or individuals may be closer than 6 feet. There also are hand washing and sanitation stations installed around the zoo.

A full list of guidelines and closures can be found at niabizoo.com.