Niabi Zoo announced Sunday night that they will restore all removed memorial plaques, stones and benches to their original locations within the zoological park.
“I recognize the decision to remove the memorials was a mistake,” Zoo Director Lee Jackson said in a media release. “It was never our intention to inflict heartache and for that we are very sorry. We hope restoring the memorials to their rightful locations will help bring peace to all.”
Over the weekend, the zoo began reaching out to families on an individual basis to communicate the plan to restore memorials.
“Contact with the families is our number one priority,” Jackson said. “We’ve already begun reaching out to everyone who has been in touch with us to inform them of our plans to put memorials back.”
Kai Swanson, president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission,said in the release that the decision to return the memorials is a "demonstration of humility and leadership by Niabi management."
“In seeking to rectify the situation, Mr. Jackson has taken responsibility, expressed remorse and sought to make amends to those aggrieved by the removal. I am grateful to him for doing so,” Swanson said. “In today’s society, such humility and leadership is all too rare a commodity. While I don’t condone the initial actions that caused this unfortunate situation, I do appreciate his work to remediate it.”
Despite efforts made to reach organizations and businesses involved with the original creation of memorials, Niabi does not have accurate contact information for all memorial holders, according to the release.
hose who have a memorial and have not been contacted by Niabi are asked to email NiabiZoo1@gmail.com with the memorialized family member’s full name, the location of their memorial in the zoo, and their family’s contact information – including name, email, phone and address – for ongoing communication.
Those who have already picked up their plaque, stone or bench will receive a new memorial at no cost.