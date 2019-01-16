COAL VALLEY — Katavi, An Eastern black and white colobus monkey has been born at Niabi Zoo.
According to a press release from the zoo, Eastern black and white colobus monkeys are found in the woodlands of tropical Africa, and the primates are favorites with zoo visitors.
Katavi, a male, was born Dec. 9, the release said. His parents are Shirati, a 16-year-old female, and Tuli, a 12-year-old male.
All black and white colobus monkeys start life completely white, according to the release. After about three weeks, patches of dark hair start to appear. It takes about three months for the babies to fully take on the coloration of their parents.
The release said the nine colobus monkeys at Niabi are an important part of North American breeding population, currently made up of only 169 monkeys. Niabi partners with more than 50 other zoos in the U.S. and Canada to manage the breeding of this species in a program called the Black and White Colobus SSP (Species Survival Plan).
“This cooperative breeding program helps not only assure that these beautiful animals will be here for zoo visitors to be inspired by, but also serves as an assurance colony in the event reintroductions into the wild are ever needed," Lee Jackson, zoo director, said in the release.