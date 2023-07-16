Niabi Zoo is now home to three African painted dogs.

The species, Lycaon pictus, is native to the grasslands of east Africa and has never been housed before at Niabi Zoo.

Zoo Director Lee Jackson said in a news release that the dogs are highly intelligent and a social-ecological keystone species in Africa.

Much like North American wolves, he said, the dogs play a critical role in the health of their ecosystem. They also are an endangered species.

“We are proud to share this beautiful species with the community and tell its story,” Jackson said.

“Niabi has been working for several years with conservationists in Africa who are on the frontline of painted dog research, and we have, on a number of occasions, brought in some of those scientists to share their work with our guests.”

The painted dog exhibit was built using funds from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, the Rock Island County American Rescue Plan Act, and a generous grant from the Carver Charitable Trust, as well as donations from the community.

Niabi Zoo is operated by the Forest Preserve District of Rock Island County and is situated on more than 40 acres in Coal Valley with more than 200 animal species.

The zoo is home to more than 800 animals from around the world.

For more information about the zoo visit NiabiZoo.com on the World Wide Web.