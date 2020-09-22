Niabi Zoo's beloved lion, Nala, has died

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the star attractions at Niabi Zoo has died.

Nala, 17, a female African Lion, was humanely euthanized on Monday, zoo officials said.

She was suffering from advanced bone cancer.

“This is never and easy decision," director Lee Jackson said. "The zoo’s keeper staff, veterinary team, and managers in the end had to consider her welfare and best quality of life. That she could reach such an advanced age is a testament to the level of care afforded to Nala and all the animals at the Niabi Zoo, and to the tireless dedication of our keeper, and veterinary staffs.”

Nala joined Niabi Zoo when she was a year-and-a-half old. She has been a favorite at the zoo for a generation, zoo officials said.

A second African Lion, 18-year-old Savanna remains at the zoo.

Lions living in captivity live an average of 25 years, according to National Geographic, while their life expectancy in the wild is 12 to 16 years.