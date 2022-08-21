Nice week of weather ahead with temperatures at or below normal

After Saturday’s drenching the Quad-City region can expect a week of very nice weather with comfortable temperatures at or below normal and plenty of sunshine, National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Hladik said Sunday.

“It’s going to be a nice week with mostly normal to below-normal temperatures,” he said. “A front may be slipping through Thursday that could bring a chance of some rain, but that’s only about 30% at this point.”

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach only the upper 70s, according to the forecast as of Sunday. The overnight lows both nights are expected to drop to the upper 50s or low 60s.

The normal high temperature for this time in August is 83 degrees with a normal low of 62 degrees.

Wednesday’s high under sunny skies is expected to reach 83 degrees while Thursday’s high is expected to reach 81.

After the front moves through Thursday, Friday’s high is expected to be in the upper 70s, while Saturday’s high is expected to reach into the lower 80s. Both days are expected to be sunny.

The average monthly temperature through Aug. 20 is 73.6 degrees, according to National Weather Service statistics. That is a one-half a degree below normal for the month of August.

While there was supposed to be some very hot days because of a heat dome that was forecast to move over the region earlier in the month, that heat never was able to establish itself for very long.

Hladik said that storms on the edge of that heat dome kept it from really getting settled over the Quad-City region.

The highest temperature for the month was 92 degrees on Aug. 6, which was 7 degrees above normal. The coolest high temperature so far for the month of August occurred on Aug. 12 when the daytime high reached 73 degrees, which is 10 degrees below normal.

Since Aug. 14, there have been only two days when the high temperature reached its normal level. High temperatures the rest of the days through Sunday have all been below normal. That trend is expected to continue this week.

The Climate Prediction Center is predicting higher-than-normal temperatures and wetter than normal conditions from Aug. 27 through Aug. 31.

The storms that moved through Saturday dropped 1.24 inches officially at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline. For the month of August the Quad-Cities has received 3.8 inches of rain, which is 1.26 inches above normal, according to statistics from the National Weather Service, Davenport.

Hladik said a tornado touched down in Aledo in Mercer County, but damage was minimal.

Mercer County Sheriff Dusty Terrell said the only damage reported to him was some minor crop damage.

The Quad-City region also is no longer abnormally dry. Drought conditions remain for the southern, central and far western part of the state. However, the northeast and east-central portion of the state has been receiving adequate rainfall.

Illinois has abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions in the center of the state, and in the counties in the farthest most southern counties. But the Quad-City region going north, and the area of the state south of a line from Adams County in the west to Edgar County in the east, have received adequate rainfall.