MOLINE — Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and pop artist JoJo Siwa is bringing her "Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour" to the TaxSlayer Center on April 17, 2020. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.
A special pre-sale goes live at noon, Monday, Nov. 18, followed by an American Express pre-sale Tuesday, at noon, Nov. 19, when a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available, at JoJoDreamTour.com.
These offers can include tickets, meet and greets with Siwa, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and more. General public seats will go on sale at noon, Friday, Nov. 22, available at the TaxSlayer Center box office (1201 River Drive, Moline) and Ticketmaster.com.
Siwa — a 16-year-old who has 10.4 million subscribers to her YouTube channel and 439,500 Twitter followers — will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer. The foundation strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer. For more information, visit imadanceragainstcancer.org.
At 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Nickelodeon premieres JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. concert special, when you can see performances from the D.R.E.A.M. Tour, fan interviews, candid moments of Siwa talking about her favorite parts of the tour and the inspiration behind some of her favorite songs.
Siwa's inaugural tour run ranked at No. 5 on the Hot Tours Chart as reported by Billboard, with 80 of the 96 dates sold out, according to a tour release. The tour touched down in seven countries on three continents.