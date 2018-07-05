Lawrence “Larry” Anderson wanted his grandson to see the fireworks again.
He spent some of the time Tuesday night walking around with Fischer Miller, 2½, talking to people on the Rock Island County Courthouse lawn, waiting for the beginning of the Red, White and Boom! fireworks show. The family had returned to that area for the second straight year because they knew they liked it. The courthouse lawn offered grass for Fischer to run around on, and it wasn’t overly crowded, Larry’s wife, Randy Marie Anderson, explained Thursday.
The group of five, that also included Randy Marie’s sister, Joanne Haas of Savanna, Illinois, and daughter-in-law, Janette Miller of Moline, had moved earlier in the night to the spot beneath the tree because the monument on the courthouse lawn was blocking their view. Larry was sitting behind Randy Marie and her sister. It was generally a relaxing evening, though Larry, like most on hand, was not pleased with the heat. "Let's get the show over with; it's hot," she recalled him saying.
The fun night suddenly changed about 9:40 p.m. as fireworks filled the sky over the Mississippi River. Randy Marie remembers hearing the tree limb crack.
“It happened so fast,” she said Thursday. “It was chaos, complete chaos. And it was black, dark. You couldn’t see who was under the branches.”
Janette Miller was hit by the limb and suffered a concussion. Still, she had covered Fischer’s head to protect him. Randy Marie was able to get out and then helped free her sister.
She recalled some parts of the tree being too heavy to lift and pull away.
“The guys were holding up the side that I thought Larry was at, and I still couldn’t see him,” Randy Marie said. “I didn’t hear Larry.
“And I ran to the other side and I could see his head. They were trying to get those branches lifted up and pulled out.”
Larry was still alive, though she wasn’t certain of that at the time.
“I ran up to him and told him to hold on, I loved him, and to stay with me,” Randy Marie said. “His eyes were open, and I think he acknowledged me.”
Lawrence Anderson, 72, was pronounced dead at Trinity Rock Island later that night.
Also killed when the limb fell was Daniel Mendoza Ortiz, Sr., 61, of Rock Island, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His family declined comment for this story.
Both families have plenty of memories of their loved ones.
Ortiz loved spending time with his family and his dog.
Larry Anderson loved animals, too. Randy Marie Anderson remembers her husband as “very kind, gentle, fun and playful.”
Larry, a retired contractor, was a longtime baseball coach for the Quad-City Blackhawks travel team. He had coached teams at all levels, his wife said.
“He loved kids and he loved animals,” Haas added of the father of three, who also had five grandchildren. “And he spoiled his grandson to death.”
He could be feisty at times and liked to joke around. “He always said after I left to send him the bill,” Haas said.
“He was a great husband,” Randy Marie said. And apparently a great coach. “All the kids loved him,” she said.