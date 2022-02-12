Night To Shine parade adds a special flair to virtual event

Dressed to the nines with a sparkling tiara on her head, Jade Weller was all smiles waving to the crowd of people lined up Friday inside one of the buildings of the Iowa National Guard Armory on West Kimberly Road in Davenport.

Weller, 17, of Davenport, was one of thousands of participants in the 8th Annual Night To Shine held around the globe from the Americas to Zimbabwe and many other nations in between to celebrate people with special needs for ages 14 and older.

The Quad-City event was held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the armory.

While there was hope that this year’s event would be held in a venue where everyone could dance and mingle, the COVID pandemic once again forced alternate plans.

But instead of just having a virtual event, this year’s event also included a parade where participants could drive through, have their photos taken and be cheered on without ever leaving their vehicles. They would then return home for virtual event.

With her dad, Tyson, behind the wheel and her mom, Crystal, in the back seat with cell phone out making the recording, Jade truly shined.

“I’m really excited,” Jade said as she sat in the front passenger seat waving to the crowd and giving high-fives to the people along the indoor route, which included Davenport police and Miss Iowa Grace Keller, as well as Chuck E. Cheese, McGruff the Crime Dog, Radar the team mascot of the Quad City Storm and Sparky the fire dog. Even St. Nicholas was on hand.

Volunteers Scott and Sandy Sievert of Risen Christ Lutheran Church have worked the event since it first began in the Quad-Cities in 2017.

“Planning for the event started in June, but at that point it was still going to be a live event,” Scott Sievert said. “It was about September that the Tim Tebow Foundation said it would be virtual again. That gave us plenty of time to plan. Last year, of course, it was kind of last minute.”

The idea of a parade had been bantered about the Foundation, Sievert said, and it was put out in time for the locations to make plans for it.

Sandy Sievert said a number of locations were considered, and the armory worked best.

Randy Beyhl, of Davenport, who was dressed as St. Nicholas for the event, and his wife, Bonnie, were among the 90 volunteers who made the event happen.

“This is nice,” Beyhl said, of the event and the venue, understanding well what it took to pull off the parade. “It’s easy to have a parade in Florida at this time of year, but in Iowa you’ve got to be creative to make it work.”

Many of the volunteers who made the parade a success worked behind the scenes. Cheryl Allbee, 76, who once owed The Flower Shop in LeClaire, has put her floral skills to use during the Night To Shine events in the Quad-Cities.

This year, she directed the making of 300 corsages, using materials she got from Bonnett Wholesale Florist Inc. in Milan.

“My daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter had a hand in this,” Allbee said.

Emily Pries, who works for the Catholic Diocese of Davenport, said about 270 people registered this year for the virtual event and about 130 people registered for the parade.

Jennie McKenna, of Eldridge, one of the volunteers cheering for two hours, said her daughter, Abbey, 38, had loved the Night To Shine since its inception. Abbey was one of the sponsors of the night’s festivities at the armory.

“She’s come to all of them,” Jennie McKenna said. “Sometimes it’s been me that brought her and sometimes my husband.

“As a parent I can see these kids welling up,” she said of the joy that participants have at being recognized.

“The first time I was at it I felt like crying, but I was too busy grinning,” McKenna said.

Everyone participating at this year’s event had one wish: that next year’s event can be held where everyone can be together once again.

