Nikki Haley: Miller-Meeks will bring 'moral clarity' to health care reform debate

Miller-Meeks has said she supports protections for pre-existing conditions contained in the law and would back efforts by House Republicans to put forth legislation that would continue to provide such protections and coverage for Americans, should the law be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. But, she has argued that the ACA has failed to bring down the price of premiums and allow choice.

"We need someone that understands it's not about government taking care of everyone," Haley said Wednesday. "It's about the fact that you have to have transparency. And you have to give patients the most control over their own health care. And she gets that. And I know for a fact that Washington needs that. We don't have enough people that can guide us down that path."

Haley, too, warned of a Democratic party she said has moved too far to the left, with progressive elements of the party calling for a single-payer national health insurance, also known as “Medicare for all."

"The final aspect of what is at stake is the Democratic party is not your grandparents' party anymore," Haley said. "It's not the conservative Democrats. This is the progressives who want to turn free enterprise into socialism. And let me tell you, when you give government control of your health care, you are literally turning over your life."