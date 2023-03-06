Scott County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a crash in Davenport this morning between a school bus and a semi-tractor trailer.

Nine students were on the bus, including one who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies at the scene said.

The driver of the school bus also was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Some of the other eight students sustained minor injuries, deputies said.

The crash occurred at 8:41 a.m. at the intersection of 110th Avenue and 130th Street, also known as Chapel Hill Road.

The driver of the semi refused treatment at the scene, police said. His truck rolled into a ditch following impact.

A sheriff's deputy said it appeared the school bus was traveling westbound and failed to yield at the intersection.

More details on the crash are expected later today. This story will be updated.