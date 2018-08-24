Laboring and delivering a baby is no laughing matter.
But adding some nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, certainly helps.
It doesn't totally diminish contraction pains, but gives women giving birth euphoria that helps them cope with the pain, according to Emily McDonnell, manager of Genesis BirthCenter, Silvis.
Silvis has become the first Illinois hospital to use it, she said.
“There are benefits for women giving birth and minimal risk,’’ McDonnell said, “Nitrous oxide allows the woman to be in control. It is self-administered and takes effect within seconds, offering immediate relief of pain and anxiety without long-lasting effects. The woman puts on the mask herself for a few seconds … 15 to 60 … and gets through the next contraction more comfortably."
Six patients have agreed to use nitrous oxide since it was introduced in mid-August, according to BirthCenter nurse and educator Kimberly Andon.
Joanitha M. Wilson, 18, of East Moline, just gave birth early Friday, and was wiling to talk about using nitrous oxide to aid her. She had agreed to be interviewed but then had her level of health care changed that stopped her from commenting.
Yet, she released a statement saying she came to the hospital "super nervous," and "wondered how long she could go" without nitrous oxide or an epidural -- an anesthetic blocker administered in the back.
"It reduced her fears and helped manage some of the pain, to allow her to have a beautiful baby girl," Andon said,
Her daughter, Luna, was born at 3:36 a.m. Friday and was Wilson's first child.
Her boyfriend would have loved some of the laughing gas, as well, Andon said.
He's not alone. A lot of dads say the same, but it's only available for patients, she said.
"My husband would have loved it," she said.
Andon, also, would have loved some when her last girl, Brynley, was born in December 2016.
"I wish it had been an option," Andon said.
"Giving our patients every opportunity is what it's all about," she said,
Coming to the hospital typically makes people feel anxious and unfamiliar, so this is just as much for anxiety and pain as anything else, Andon said.
Silvis has joined an increasing number of U.S. birth centers offering women nitrous oxide. It once had been a standard pain relief option in the U.S. for childbirth. It was phased out about 60 years ago in favor of more potent pain relievers delivered intravenously or by injection.
Nitrous oxide has been found to have no negative effect on fetal heart rates.
It's not allowed to be administered to drug abusers or people with pernicious anemia -- a vitamin B12 deficiency.
For information, visit genesishealth.com/baby or call the BirthCenter at 309-281-4440.