Bob Vogelbaugh's announced the 49th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place again this year. Vogelbaugh was flanked by Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration at MetroLINK, left and Jerry Jones, SouthPark Mall senior property manager during a press conference at the Arby's restaurant by SouthPark Mall in Moline, Illinois Thursday, November 14, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
MOLINE — Bob Vogelbaugh is playing hurt, but pending surgery will not keep Mr. Thanksgiving and his 49th holiday gathering from its appointed rounds.
"I'm good and I'm grateful for all that everyone does, but I did something dumb over the summer,'' Vogelbaugh said Thursday, during his annual Thanksgiving Dinner announcement at the Moline Arby's Restaurant.
At the landing at the bottom of the stairs of Vogelbaugh's Moline home, sits a rug. A slippery rug, it turns out.
"And here I come bopping down the steps and there I go,'' Vogelbaugh said of a fall that fractured bones in his left hip area. "I'm not the guy to go to the doctor for a little pimple on my backside, so I waited. Turns out there is an issue and I have to have surgery December 2, to make it right.''
The injury has not kept Vogelbaugh from his rounds as a crossing guard at Seton Catholic School in Moline or his preparation for this year's Thanksgiving gathering at SouthPark Mall. His 49th.
Last year, Vogelbaugh and a volunteer force of hundreds, fed more than 2,000 dinner-goers. This year's meal is from 4-6 p.m. in the courtyard area in front of the SouthPark Mall VonMaur store.
"What's neat is you are but a stranger once,'' Vogelbaugh said of the meal that began five decades ago in the back of the Moline grocery store he operated. "People make friends from that day that last a lifetime. It's the one thing I treasure most after watching a community come together. It's a day where friendships are made.''
The meal, however, does come with challenges.
The biggest challenge is money,'' Vogelbaugh said. "We have about $2,000 in donations so far and it costs $20,000 to make the day come to life. There are many who step up, but that's asking a lot of a community. The neat thing is people always find a way to help us make this happen and we make sure everyone who sits down to a meal gets fed and enjoys the company of those around them.''
Playing host to the event might be the easiest decision of the year for Jerry Jones, senior property manager for SouthPark Mall.
"It is a wonderful event and a great experience,'' Jones said of the day. "Bob is a wonderful man, who does a wonderful job in uniting a community.''
For years Vogelbaugh has talked about stopping after he reaches a 50th dinner. His plans are centered on making Dinner No. 49 a success and dealing with whatever comes next when it arrives.
"I love doing this,'' Vogelbaugh said of bringing a community together and being known nationwide as "Mr. Thanksgiving.'' "I have to worry about making sure this year's dinner goes off and everyone enjoys the day together. After everything settles, we can worry about everything else.''
MetroLink, like it has for decades, will offer rides for all in need. To make reservations, call 309 788 3360.