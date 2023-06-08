The Bix7 and RAGBRAI are not expecting changes to their schedules or routes resulting from the Davenport apartment collapse.

Both events are scheduled for July 29 in Davenport. Recovery efforts since the discovery of the three individuals at the collapse site have extended roadblocks and detours near both event’s paths.

Bix 7 Operations Director Laura Torgerud confirmed there were no apparent changes to the normal route.

“We are still planning on the same race route,” Torgerud said. “It's a little too early to speculate what that will look like downtown, however, safety will be our top priority.”

The race route is one block away from The Davenport apartment collapse, and runners will be able to see the currently blocked off connecting streets on West 3rd and 4th streets through Brady Street.

In addition, the Bix’s 49th annual run will garner attention from professional athletes, as it has been certified as a USA Track & Field 7-mile National Championship this year.

Torgerund said the Bix 7 collaborated closely with the Davenport Police Department to handle traffic concerns in preparation of the race, and there have been no adjustments despite the close proximity to the collapse.

“We communicate regularly,” she said. “We see them a couple of times a month at various planning meetings and we collaborate as needed on a needed basis.”

RAGBRAI participants are expected to arrive later in the day July 29 to ride the final stretch to the Mississippi River. Last year’s journey brought more than 18,000 riders to Iowa.

Dave Herrell, CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said in an email that, so far, he does not anticipate any interruptions or impacts from the buildings collapse on hosting RAGBRAI's final destination.

RAGBRAI riders are expected to enter the city along the Mississippi from Buffalo.

The final destination of the seven-day trek expects most bicyclists to arrive in the city around the evening, avoiding the Bix7 activities ending before noon.

