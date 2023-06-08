The Bix7 and RAGBRAI are not expecting changes to their schedules or routes resulting from the Davenport apartment collapse.
Both events are scheduled for July 29 in Davenport. Recovery efforts since the discovery of the three individuals at the collapse site have extended roadblocks and detours near both event’s paths.
Bix 7 Operations Director Laura Torgerud confirmed there were no apparent changes to the normal route.
“We are still planning on the same race route,” Torgerud said. “It's a little too early to speculate what that will look like downtown, however, safety will be our top priority.”
The race route is one block away from The Davenport apartment collapse, and runners will be able to see the currently blocked off connecting streets on West 3rd and 4th streets through Brady Street.
In addition, the Bix’s 49th annual run will garner attention from professional athletes, as it has been certified as a USA Track & Field 7-mile National Championship this year.
Torgerund said the Bix 7 collaborated closely with the Davenport Police Department to handle traffic concerns in preparation of the race, and there have been no adjustments despite the close proximity to the collapse.
“We communicate regularly,” she said. “We see them a couple of times a month at various planning meetings and we collaborate as needed on a needed basis.”
RAGBRAI participants are expected to arrive later in the day July 29 to ride the final stretch to the Mississippi River. Last year’s journey brought more than 18,000 riders to Iowa.
Dave Herrell, CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said in an email that, so far, he does not anticipate any interruptions or impacts from the buildings collapse on hosting RAGBRAI's final destination.
RAGBRAI riders are expected to enter the city along the Mississippi from Buffalo.
The final destination of the seven-day trek expects most bicyclists to arrive in the city around the evening, avoiding the Bix7 activities ending before noon.
Run along with reporter Sarah Watson as she completes the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in Davenport, Iowa.
Photos: Scenes from the finish of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7
A runner poses in front of the Iowa American Water tent at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Abbey Klostermann of Davenport looks up at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Ethan Koch of Athens, Wis. at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Michael Mallon (571) of Davenport and Eli Soliz (576) of Bettendorf at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport. Mallon won the 55-59 men's division in a record-time 40 minutes, 56 seconds.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption cheerleaders cheer on runners at the finish line.
Bobby Metcalf
A trumpet player with Conquest drum and bugle corps plays at the finish line.
Bobby Metcalf
A runner is helped to the Genesis medical tent at the finish of the race.
Bobby Metcalf
Jen Paul of Bettendorf walks after finishing at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Nikolas Davis of Mc Causland at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Nicolas Delgado of Chicago at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Joe Dunham (1268) of Pella leads a pack at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Mike Ferguson (3831) of Davenport and Jason Peppers (1106) of Altoona at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Cameron Gotto of Bettendorf at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Tipton sophomore Clay Bohlmann crosses the finish line of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport. Bohlmann ran the race in 41 minutes and 50 seconds.
Bobby Metcalf
Joe Knepp of Bettendorf at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Garret Hinson of Iowa City at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Anthony Roome of Moline runs to the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Braeden Bode (2136) of Port Byron and Devon Browne (765) of Pella at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
From left, Jaden Leal of Neenah, Wisc., Drew Gentile of Neenah, Wisc., Jack Dorner of Oshkosh, Wisc., and Carson Timm of Neenah, Wisc. run arm-and-arm to the finish line at Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Bobby Metcalf
A runner walks through the Iowa American Water tent at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
From left, Jose Ochoa of Berwyn, Miguel Jacia of Racine, Wis. and Elpidio Vilchez of Chicago at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Runners walk after crossing the finish line at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Kory Kuffler of Moline at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Patrick Alsobrook (6615) of Moline looks to the sky after finishing the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Tucker Reid of Davenport at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Brock DeToye of Davenport at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Slater Williams of Eldridge at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Adam Jacks (7877) of Moline and Norman Jacks (7876) of Moline at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Kyler Hernandez (6327) of Davenport and Jacob Jackson (5368) of Le Claire at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Quad-City Storm defenseman Dillon Fournier of Davenport at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Darnel Young (5647) of Nevada talks to Scott Boever (4668) of Urbandale at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Emily Giehm of Davenport at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Emma Hilkin (4268) of Dubuque, Anastasia Drexler (4269) of Bettendorf and Campbell Wolfe (4279) of Bettendorf walk together at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Michael Griffith of Elmhurst at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Camilo Quintana of Sterling at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Krystle Jorgenson of Moline at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Andrew Frandsen of Davenport at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Former Rock Island grad and Westchester Knicks player Tyler Hall (6313) and Brandon Hall of Aurora (2635) at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Kyle Kiel of Moline at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Jessica DeCrane of Galesburg at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Rodney Levi of Moline at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Lucas Thurlow (19296) of Davenport and Trey Alexander (6614) of Davenport at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Emily Dibley of Davenport at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Runners walk through the Iowa American Water tent at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Scott Slocum of Channahon reaches for water at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Eric Ashcraft of Chicago reaches for water at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Diana Meyer of Moline pours water over her head at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Diana Meyer of Moline wipes water from her face at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Michael Griffith of Elmhurst at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Sarah Spellman of Iowa City rests a cup of water on her head at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Gabriel Benitez of Muscatine at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Kavon Grubbs-Hampton of Davenport checks his phone at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Cindi Mele of Naperville cools off with some water at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Kjirstin Osland (3992) of Muscatine and Gabriel Bender (4393) of Muscatine smile at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Emma Beardsley (1962) of Bettendorf and Alison Beardsley (1961) of Bettendorf at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Katie Hoffman of Rockton at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Jacob Gorge of Davenport at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Anthony Rushing (6469) of Kewanee and Rosa Rushing (6470) of Kewanee smile at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Oliver Lund of Bettendorf pours water over his head at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Michelle Juehring, right, celebrates at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Michael Blomme of Hampton relaxes at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Jose Vorhauer of East Moline enjoys a popsicle at the post-race party at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
A volunteer hands out water at the post-race party at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Andrew Wilson of Bettendorf enjoys a popsicle at the post-race party at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Ryan Verstraete of Maple Grove, Minn. and Angela Verstraete of Maple Grove, Minn. dance at the post-race party of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Carl Shock of Bettendorf stretches out at the finish of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
