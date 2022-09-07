No charges filed Tuesday against man accused of shooting at vehicle in Rock Island

No charges were filed during an initial appearance Tuesday for a man accused of shooting at a vehicle during an argument Sunday in Rock Island.

Daquan S. Hickman, 23, address unavailable, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a news release issued Monday by the Rock Island Police Department.

Hickman made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon before Rock Island County Circuit Judge Carol Pentuic. She told him that, as of that hearing, the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office had chosen not to file any charges in relation to the case, but still had a window in which to do so if it chose.

The events that led to Hickman's arrest began Sunday when people told police at about 1:19 p.m. that someone standing outside of a residence in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue had shot a gun at a vehicle, according to the police department news release.

Officers identified Hickman as a suspect, and he allegedly told police he fired the gun after an argument, the department release states. When they searched Hickman’s residence, police allegedly found a gun.

Pentuic did not give Hickman a reason for why prosecutors were not pursuing a charge at that time, and further details were not available Tuesday afternoon.