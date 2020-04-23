No COVID-19 deaths reported in Rock Island or Scott counties Thursday

State parks will begin a phased reopening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and when social distancing standards are followed.

Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may reopen as essential businesses. These stores must follow social distancing requirements and must require that employees and customers wear a face covering. Animal grooming services may also reopen.

Retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses and operations may reopen to fulfill telephone and online orders through pickup outside the store and delivery.

Beginning May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a 6-foot social distance. Face coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of 2 who are able to medically tolerate a face covering or a mask.

Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain 6-feet of social distancing, as well as follow new requirements that maximize social distancing and prioritize the well-being of employees and customers. That will include occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers.