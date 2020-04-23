No COVID-19 deaths reported in Rock Island or Scott counties Thursday

The top public health officials from Scott and Rock Island counties stressed Thursday their respective states haven't seen the peak of COVID-19's spread and urged people to remain committed to social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
Those reminders came on the same day Gov. JB Pritzker extended Illinois stay-at-home order until the end of May.
Rock Island County Public Heath Administrator Nita Ludwig and Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers declined to comment on Pritzker's decision but did comment on the effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"By following social-distancing practices, we have cut down the number of people exposed to COVID-19," Rivers said. "There has been much discussion about reopening and providing services, and that's premature because we have not seen COVID-19's peak. Over time, I'm certain we will have a better understanding of when we can start to loosen some of the restrictions currently in place."
Rivers reported five new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, bringing the total to to 188 confirmed cases. Ludwig confirmed 18 new cases in Rock Island, bringing the total to 320.
Neither county reported any COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
While local health officials talked about continued vigilance, Pritzker addressed what it will take to make major changes in the stay-at-home orders.
According to a new release, Pritzker said lifting mitigation measures is only possible with widespread availability and access to COVID-19 testing, tracing and treatment.
"The data show if the state were to lift mitigations abruptly this week, this would result in a second wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths," the news release said.
Pritzker said a team of researchers helped him reach the decision to extend stay-at-home until the the end of may, including researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the Northwestern School of Medicine, the University of Chicago, the Chicago and Illinois Departments of Public Health, along with McKinsey and Mier Consulting Group and Civis Analytics, a data analytics firm with experience spanning the public and private sectors.
According to the news release,the stay-at-home order is flattening the curve in Illinois.
"Without the stay-at-home order, the model estimates there would have been 10 to 20 times as many deaths to date," the release said. "And the peak death rate and peak resource usage would have been 20 to 30 times what we will see with mitigation."
The new executive order will include the following modifications effective May 1:
- State parks will begin a phased reopening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and when social distancing standards are followed.
- Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may reopen as essential businesses. These stores must follow social distancing requirements and must require that employees and customers wear a face covering. Animal grooming services may also reopen.
- Retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses and operations may reopen to fulfill telephone and online orders through pickup outside the store and delivery.
- Beginning May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a 6-foot social distance. Face coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of 2 who are able to medically tolerate a face covering or a mask.
- Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain 6-feet of social distancing, as well as follow new requirements that maximize social distancing and prioritize the well-being of employees and customers. That will include occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers.
- Educational institutions may allow and establish procedures for pickup of necessary supplies or student belongings. Dormitory move-outs must follow public health guidelines, including social distancing.
