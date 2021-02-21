No COVID deaths reported in Iowa during weekend

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 461 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 359,468 since the pandemic was announced.

Deaths in Iowa due to the virus stand at 5,336 since the start of the pandemic.

Iowa Health officials also reported on Sunday 16 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, bringing the total number to 18,122 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-related deaths in Scott County stood at 200.

There were no new COVID-related deaths reported in Iowa over the weekend as of 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the state to 1,174,409 since the pandemic was announced.

Deaths in Illinois due to COVID totaled 20,269 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID numbers for Rock Island County were not available Sunday due to the State of Illinois’ disease reporting system, called the Illinois’ National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, or I-NEDSS, was down. Saturday’s numbers were 12,732 cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic, and 302 deaths.

