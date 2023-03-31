Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Thursday that no criminal charges were being filed at this time in connection with a complaint that Silvis Mayor Matt Carter violated Illinois’ Whistleblower act by allegedly retaliating against a city employee or employees.

Several aldermen have alleged the retaliation occurred after an employee was terminated. Specific allegations have not been released. However, documents that would allegedly support the claim were turned over to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.

Also, during a Feb. 21 meeting, four of seven alderman cast no-confidence votes against Carter.

Villarreal said in a news release that the State’s Attorney’s Office had received complaints and documentation regarding potential retaliation against a whistleblower by a Silvis public official.

“These materials were reviewed and forwarded to the Illinois State Police Special Investigations Unit for further inspection,” she said. “Based upon the information provided and a careful examination by both agencies, at this time there is insufficient evidence to proceed with any criminal charges.”

Speaking to the Quad-City Times, Villarreal said there is no criminal element that could be found in the documentation.

“I believe the appropriate place for this is in civil court,” she said. “There are other agencies that are specifically designed to investigate workplace discrimination and other inappropriate workplace behaviors.”

In her news release, Villarreal said, “Due to the nature and circumstances in this matter, the State’s Attorney’s Office recommends that any complaining party contact the EEOC, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and consult with a private attorney for possible civil action.

“The State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to accept and review any additional relevant information that may become available in the future,” she added.

Villarreal said the burden of proof was much less severe in civil courts than in criminal courts.

According to the Cornell University Law School website, in civil cases, plaintiffs need only prove their case by a preponderance of the evidence, which means the plaintiff merely needs to show that the fact in dispute is more likely than not. In criminal cases, the state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a person is guilty.