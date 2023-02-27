In a news conference Monday morning, Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati announced no deal has been reached in the ongoing negotiations for a Moline-to-Chicago passenger rail line.

Update: The mayor said Iowa Interstate Railroad keeps "moving the goal post" in negotiations with state transportation officials for the necessary access to their rail line. While money is at issue, she declined to say how much the rail company is asking for.

"It always comes down to money," Rayapati said.

State Sen. Mike Halpin said Amtrak has the ability to speak directly with federal transportation officials and possibly pressure them to make Moline's project a priority.

State Rep. Gregg Johnson said he spoke recently with Amtrak officials who indicated they are aware of the issues surrounding the project.

The passenger rail project has been in the works for more than a decade.

About $177 million in federal funding was awarded to the project in 2010, but it was delayed during Illinois' budget crisis when then-governor Bruce Rauner froze new projects. In 2019, it was revived when the state allocated $225 million in addition to the federal funds.

In order for passenger rail to be possible, an agreement was needed between the Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, and Iowa Interstate Railroad, allowing Amtrak to operate its trains on rail owned by Iowa Interstate.

A higher classification of rail was required to permit the transportation of people, rather than livestock and freight, which currently is permitted.

In February 2022, Illinois Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, wrote to IDOT and IAIS, warning that federal funding could be lost if an agreement wasn't reached.

"Residents of the Quad-Cities have waited far too long for passenger service to Chicago to become a reality, and we urge both parties to come to an agreement on the scope and costs of the project as soon as possible so that construction can begin," the congressional contingent wrote. "After years of unnecessary delays, the last remaining hurdle to construction is an agreement between IDOT and IAIS on the upgrades needed to convert IAIS’ existing freight tracks for passenger service."

In 2019, a five-year extension was granted from the Federal Railroad Administration to provide more time for IDOT and IAIS to negotiate an agreement and for construction to begin. Construction of a passenger train depot and its accompanying Element Hotel, 316 12th St., Moline, was completed in February 2018. The depot and hotel are collectively called The Q. Other options for tourism, Rayapati said Monday, could include additional partnerships with the Quad City International Airport and/or Visit Quad Cities.