No deaths, 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Quad-Cities

As the mass vaccination clinic at Milan's Camden Centre prepares to close this weekend, COVID-19 numbers reported Thursday continued to dwindle compared with recent weeks and months.
Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported, split evenly between Rock Island County and Scott County, one day after just eight total cases were reported solely in Rock Island County.
From Tuesday to Thursday, 63 new cases have been reported in the Quad-Cities.
Scott County has reported 21,624 cases since the start of the pandemic, while Rock Island County has reported 14,920 cases in the past 14 months.
The number of deaths in both counties remained the same, with Rock Island County's at 324 and Scott County's at 244.
Though the Camden Centre mass vaccination site is closing Saturday, there are still several locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 4
Upcoming pop-up events include:
• June 5: Noon-5 p.m. at Pride at Bass Street Landing, 1701 River Drive, Moline
The Scott County Health Department also is offering weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.
Pharmacies and other retailers are joining the move to targeted pop-up clinics.
Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott — dubbed the 'World’s Largest Truckstop' — will partner with Hy-Vee Pharmacy to offer a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 3.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines and will be held on the third floor of the main truck stop building.