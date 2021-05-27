No deaths, 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Quad-Cities

As the mass vaccination clinic at Milan's Camden Centre prepares to close this weekend, COVID-19 numbers reported Thursday continued to dwindle compared with recent weeks and months.

Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported, split evenly between Rock Island County and Scott County, one day after just eight total cases were reported solely in Rock Island County.

From Tuesday to Thursday, 63 new cases have been reported in the Quad-Cities.

Scott County has reported 21,624 cases since the start of the pandemic, while Rock Island County has reported 14,920 cases in the past 14 months.

The number of deaths in both counties remained the same, with Rock Island County's at 324 and Scott County's at 244.

Though the Camden Centre mass vaccination site is closing Saturday, there are still several locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The schedule: