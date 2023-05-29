Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rescuers pulled one person from the rubble overnight, Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said in a press conference Monday morning.

No deaths have been reported in the partial collapse of the Davenport Apartment Building, 324 Main St., and Carlsten said rescue crews are continuing to search the rubble with dogs for anyone trapped.

"We do not have any credible information at this time that anyone is missing," Carlsten said.

The city is trying to cross reference information on tenants with the property owner, Carlsten said, but not every person had a cell phone or second means for contact.

"I have no known individuals that are trapped in this facility," Carlsten said.

Crews had rescued seven people from other parts of the building Sunday night, officials said.

Lexus Berry, a resident of the building who had said Sunday night she watched as her apartment collapsed with her wife still inside, said rescuers located and pulled her wife, Quanishia White-Berry, from the rubble overnight after being pinned for several hours. She said her wife went into surgery at the hospital.

"We are very blessed, but this is going to change our lives forever," she wrote in a text message.

City officials said it's "too early" to say what caused the partial collapse.

The building, which houses a total of 84 commercial and residential units, is currently "structurally unsound" and Carlsten said there were structural engineers on site advising rescue efforts.

Iowa Task Force One, Cedar Rapids division, arrived overnight and began additional search and rescue operations assisted by canines, Carlsten said. About six dogs are working on scene to search for people.

Crews are “currently finishing the rescue phase of our operation and soon it will become a recovery operation,” Carlsten said.

He urged anyone who is concerned about a possible missing loved one to contact 911 with information.

Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services for the city said the city had done “numerous inspections” of the Davenport building based on complaints or during the normal inspection process for rental units in Davenport, and said there were three that questioned the structural stability of the building, which the owner hired an engineering firm to advise on how to repair.

“There has been some complaints to the structure,” Oswald said. “We issued notice orders to have those repaired. The building owner hired their own engineering firm to direct them in the repairs needed to be made. Once fire releases the scene, we will begin an extensive investigation to find out what exactly caused it.”

Currently there are seven adults and one child being housed in temporary housing at the Center for Active Seniors, Inc., by the Red Cross, Mayor Mike Matson said, with the rest of the tenants living in other places, such as with friends and family.

The rescue would likely continue for most of the day, said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.

The building has had structural issues at least since 2020. When bricks fell off the building's facade in August of 2020, the city called in a structural engineer to have the building evaluated.

Davenport apartment collapse day 2