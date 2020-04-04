No injuries in fire at former McKinley Elementary School, Moline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No injuries were reported Friday after a fire at the former McKinley Elementary School left less than $5,000 damage to the building.

The fire started shortly before 3 p.m. at 4108 5th Ave., Moline, a news release said.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke showing from two sides of the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Moline Police Department, Moline Second Alarmers and Mid-American Energy assisted at the scene. The Rock Island Fire Department also assisted at a Moline station during the incident.

