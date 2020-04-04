No injuries in fire at former McKinley Elementary School, Moline

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
No injuries were reported Friday after a fire at the former McKinley Elementary School left less than $5,000 damage to the building.
The fire started shortly before 3 p.m. at 4108 5th Ave., Moline, a news release said.
Firefighters arrived to see smoke showing from two sides of the structure.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Moline Police Department, Moline Second Alarmers and Mid-American Energy assisted at the scene. The Rock Island Fire Department also assisted at a Moline station during the incident.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Linda Cook
Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.