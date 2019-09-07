No injuries were reported after a fire broke out shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 1801 15th S. Place, Moline.
When firefighters arrived, they saw a small amount of Fire coming from the siding of a commercial structure that houses Eternal Tan and Transitions Hair Solutions, according to a news release.
After crews extinguished the fire, they determined it did not reach beyond the siding, the stucco exterior wall covering or into the building’s interior structural materials. Damage was contained to the area where the fire originated.
An investigation ensued during overhaul operations. The fire was determined to have been caused by discarded smoking materials.
Property damage was estimated at less than $500. The businesses in the building were able to remain open because there was no interior smoke or fire damage.