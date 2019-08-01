No one was injured in a fire about 11:45 a.m. Thursday at The Heritage, 501 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
Assistant Fire Chief Robb MacDougall said there was a small fire in a sixth-floor residence in the 11-story building. "The sprinkler system did its job, and confined the fire to the apartment of origin. Our crews finished off the fire," he said. "At this time, we're doing salvage operations to keep the damage to a minimum."
Residents gathered outside the high-rise building and passersby stopped to watch.
The fire is under investigation.