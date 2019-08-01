{{featured_button_text}}
Davenport fire

Firefighters are on the scene at 501 W. 3rd St., Davenport, at Heritage House.

 Joe Engel

No one was injured in a fire about 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Heritage House, 501 W. 3rd St., Davenport.

Assistant Chief Robb MacDougall said there was a small fire in a sixth-floor residence in the 11-story building. "The sprinkler system did its job, and confined the fire to the apartment of origin. Our crews finished off the fire," he said. "At this time, we're doing salvage operations to keep the damage to a minimum."

Residents gathered outside the high-rise building and passersby stopped to watch.

The fire remains under investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.