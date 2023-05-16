Flame broiled took on a new meaning Tuesday at a Davenport Burger King.

The Davenport Fire Department were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the report of a fire at the Burger King at 2202 Rockingham Road.

Two trucks quickly doused the flames as fire fighters worked to vent the roof and pull down portions of a building's soffits.

The restaurants manager declined to comment on the fire, but multiple employees did confirm that all staff and customers safely evacuated the building.

There was no report of any injuries.

Photos: Rockingham Road Burger King sustains damage from Tuesday morning fire