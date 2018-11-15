No serious injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday morning that snarled traffic on Interstate 280 for about two hours.
According to Illinois State Police, at 6:57 a.m. three vehicles were moving slowly through one lane of construction on the Iowa-bound I-280 bridge. A 1993 dump truck driven by Steve M. Bonynge, 36, of Aledo, was stopped or slowing due to traffic when it was struck by a 2017 Peterbilt truck/trailer driven by Larry Adams, 54, of Monroe City, Indiana.
Adams' vehicle failed to stop, state police said, crashing into the back of Bonynge's truck. A 2015 Ford box truck, driven by Cameron B. Muske, 25, of Joy, then struck the back of Adams' vehicle.
State police said there were no injuries reported from the crash and no hazardous materials were involved.