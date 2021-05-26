No new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Scott County, just eight in Quad-Cities

New COVID-19 infections have steadily declined across the Quad-Cities for the better part of the last two weeks - but the numbers in one county reached a new, and welcome, low Wednesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported zero new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Scott County. And state health officials offered even more good news, adjusting Scott County's pandemic-long case count down by one to 21,614.
The number of deaths in Scott County tied to the virus remained 243.
The news from across the Mississippi River was almost as encouraging. The Rock Island County Health Department reported eight cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number of cases is 14,908.
Rock Island County's COVID-19-related death toll remained at 324.
Even the hospitalization numbers from across the Q-C showed encouraging signs. Rock Island County health officials reported 10 county residents hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus, while Genesis Health System reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.65% and 20 COVID-19 patients.
There is verifiable science to explain one of the biggest factors in the decline of new cases locally and across the country:
Vaccines.
Half of the adult population in the US is fully vaccinated, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC stressed vaccinated people help prevent the spread of the virus. Earlier this week the CDC's message was partially inspired by the Memorial Day weekend.
"Thanks to vaccines, tens of millions of Americans are able to get back to something closer to normal visiting friends and family," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at the White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday.
"If you are not vaccinated, I want to encourage you to take this holiday weekend to give yourself and your family the gift of protection by getting vaccinated. We are on a good downward path, but we are not quite out of the woods yet."
Walk-in vaccination sites expand
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 4
Upcoming pop-up events include:
• June 5: Noon-5 p.m. at Pride at Bass Street Landing, 1701 River Drive, Moline
The Scott County Health Department also is offering weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, healthcare and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
• The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.
Pharmacies and other retailers are joining the move to targeted pop-up clinics.
• Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott — dubbed the 'World’s Largest Truckstop' — will partner with Hy-Vee Pharmacy to offer a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic June 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines and will be held on the third floor of the main truckstop building.
Anyone age 12 or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, while anyone 18 and older can receive the J&J vaccine. Ages 12 to 19 must have a legal guardian present.
Any questions about the vaccines should be directed to Hy-Vee Pharmacy at (563) 359-3120.
COVID-19 in Stark and Henry counties
The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported seven-day COVID-19 statistics Wednesday.
There have been 5,042 total cases confirmed in Henry County since the start of the pandemic, an addition of 25 cases over the seven days. Health officials said 68 deaths are tied to the virus.
According to the same officials, there are 39 active COVID-19 cases in Henry County.
Since the start of the pandemic, Stark County's total number of confirmed cases is 643, with an addition of four cases over the last seven days. A total of 24 deaths in the county are tied to the virus.
According to the health department, Stark County has seven active COVID-19 cases.