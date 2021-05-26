No new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Scott County, just eight in Quad-Cities

Half of the adult population in the US is fully vaccinated, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC stressed vaccinated people help prevent the spread of the virus. Earlier this week the CDC's message was partially inspired by the Memorial Day weekend.

"Thanks to vaccines, tens of millions of Americans are able to get back to something closer to normal visiting friends and family," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at the White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

"If you are not vaccinated, I want to encourage you to take this holiday weekend to give yourself and your family the gift of protection by getting vaccinated. We are on a good downward path, but we are not quite out of the woods yet."

Walk-in vaccination sites expand

The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The schedule:

• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1