No new COVID-19 deaths to report in Quad-Cities, cases still climb

Cases of COVID-19 continued to rise on Thanksgiving Day.

There were 209 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Scott County, raising the total to 10,811 since the start of the pandemic.

There were no new deaths in the county, as the toll stands at 81.

Rock Island County will not report new cases or whether there were any deaths Thursday or Friday because of the holiday.

However, in Illinois, there were 12,022 new cases, bringing the total to 697,489 since the start of the pandemic. There were 131 more deaths reported in Illinois Thursday, bringing that total to 11,963.

In Iowa, there were 3,188 new cases, bringing the total of positive cases to 222,797 since the start of the pandemic. There were 41 more deaths to bring that total to 2,312.

On Wednesday, Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department reminded people to exercise caution over the holiday weekend.

“As we as a nation celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, we worry that in the coming days, we will see a huge surge of cases that quickly will overwhelm our hospital staff that already are treating record numbers of COVID-19 patients."