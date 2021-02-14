No new COVID deaths reported Sunday in Scott or Rock Island counties

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported 19 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the count to 12,620 since the start of the pandemic. COVID-related deaths in Rock Island County remained at 302.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,631 new COVID cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,162,154 since the pandemic was announced. Deaths rose by 35, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the state to 19,961.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 400 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 329,119 since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were recorded leaving the total number of COVID-related deaths at 5,236 since the pandemic was announced.

Iowa Health officials reported 22 new COVID cases in Scott County on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 16,734 since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county at 196 since the start of the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.