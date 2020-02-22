No new superintendent yet for Bettendorf Schools

No action was taken after an approximately two-hour closed session by the Bettendorf School Board Saturday morning at the school’s district administrative offices.
The meeting was to discuss negotiations and strategy for the candidate to become Bettendorf’s new superintendent, Board president Adam Holland said. Negotiations are underway and Saturday's meeting was essentially to discuss "a counter to their counter," Holland said.
Holland said he could not say when the board hopes to have an announcement on who the new superintendent is.
The board announced in January its two finalists for superintendent were Michelle Meredith Morse, assistant superintendent of human resources of Newhall School District in Valencia, Calif., and Robert Callaghan, superintendent of Newton Community School District in Newton, Iowa.
Holland said he could not say why current superintendent Mike Raso is taking a leave of absence, effective Monday through June 30, since it is a personnel matter. He also said he did not know how his payment structure would be handled during that time frame. “Still working through that,” Holland said. “This just came up on us yesterday.”
Raso has been superintendent since 2016 and been with the district since 2008. In March of 2019, the Bettendorf School Board unanimously agreed not to automatically extend Raso’s contract.
There is no timetable for an interim superintendent to be named to handle things through June 30, Holland said. “Still working through,” he said.
Bettendorf is a school district with 4,640 students this year in five elementary schools, a middle school, a high school and a shared alternative high school.