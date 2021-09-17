More than three months have passed since about 80 gunshots were fired from atop a downtown Davenport parking garage.

Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Friday that the shooting investigation still is open, and police will pursue any new leads from the public, but no one has been arrested.

In the days following the shootings, which took out 10 windows in the Figge Art Museum and damaged several others in the city-owned skybridge, officials said they were confident answers would follow.

"As I have said before and I continue to stand by, if you use a gun in the commission of a crime, we are going to use everything we have to come after you ..." Mayor Mike Matson said.

The mayor this week said Davenport police have made "a lot" of gun-related arrests lately, but he had not been updated on progress in the skybridge shootings.

The day after the shootings, City Administrator Corri Spiegel said investigators would be getting help from city-owned technology: "... city assets, including the parking structures and the skybridge, do have camera systems, and the parking ramps are also managed through a license-plate reader system."

Police previously confirmed they were able to identify many vehicle owners by using the city's technology, and they intended to interview potential witnesses.

Simply being present at the time of the June 6 shootings, however, would not constitute a crime.

Some surveillance video from the incident was shared with the public at the time, but it did not appear to offer identification of anyone firing a weapon. Since then, several dozen new cameras have been installed inside the Redstone parking garage and the city-owned ramp at Harrison Street, Spiegel said.

Though nearly 80 shell casings from several different weapons were found on the upper parking deck, no one is believed to have been hit, which Sikorski called "a very fortunate situation."

Many others have not been as fortunate this year.

Police can name seven people deemed murder victims in Davenport so far in 2021, and several of the cases still are being investigated. One ongoing homicide investigation involves a 12-year-old victim and another victim was just 14 years old.

Anyone with information about the Redstone parking garage shootings is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-7979.

