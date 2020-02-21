No one hurt at Atlas Roofing Fire in East Moline

A fire that started just ahead of noon resulted in at least $200,000 in damage to Atlas Roofing Corp. facility in East Moline Friday.

No one was hurt in the blaze that appeared to start on the far eastern side of the large warehouse/roofing company located in the East Moline Industrial Park at 3110 Morton Drive.

Atlas Roofing is a manufacturer of residential and commercial building materials. There are more than 30 facilities nationwide.

Product and building damage were visible as East Moline Fire Department Lt. Greg Elden made his way into the building and began his investigation around 2:40 p.m. Other fire departments were already exiting the scene at that time as EMFD was wrapping up its hoses.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cause of the fire has not been determined, Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs said later.

The fire department received a call regarding the blaze around 11:46 a.m. Friday, he said.

By 3:20 p.m., all firefighters were back to their stations.