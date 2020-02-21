No one hurt at Atlas Roofing Fire in East Moline

Firefighters work the scene of a structure fire at Atlas Roofing Friday in East Moline. Around noon the East Moline Fire Department received an alert from the fire suppression system at the company. Crews were able to locate the fire and extinguish it and no injuries were reported. Rock Island and Silvis Fire Departments assisted East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A fire that started just ahead of noon resulted in at least $200,000 in damage to Atlas Roofing Corp. facility in East Moline Friday.
No one was hurt in the blaze that appeared to start on the far eastern side of the large warehouse/roofing company located in the East Moline Industrial Park at 3110 Morton Drive.
Atlas Roofing is a manufacturer of residential and commercial building materials. There are more than 30 facilities nationwide.
Product and building damage were visible as East Moline Fire Department Lt. Greg Elden made his way into the building and began his investigation around 2:40 p.m. Other fire departments were already exiting the scene at that time as EMFD was wrapping up its hoses.
Cause of the fire has not been determined, Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs said later.
The fire department received a call regarding the blaze around 11:46 a.m. Friday, he said.
By 3:20 p.m., all firefighters were back to their stations.
“At this time, all we know is we had a structure fire inside Atlas Roofing,” Elden said. “We had several companies come down, including Silvis, Rock Island Arsenal and Moline to help us out. At this time, the fire is out. No loss of life, no injuries, or anything like that.
“It’s pretty much property and equipment damage right now.”
Based on the scene, there could also be water and smoke damage, too.
