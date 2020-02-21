You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No one hurt at Atlas Roofing Fire in East Moline
topical alert top story
FIRE IN EAST MOLINE

No one hurt at Atlas Roofing Fire in East Moline

{{featured_button_text}}

A fire that started just ahead of noon resulted in at least $200,000 in damage to Atlas Roofing Corp. facility in East Moline Friday.

No one was hurt in the blaze that appeared to start on the far eastern side of the large warehouse/roofing company located in the East Moline Industrial Park at 3110 Morton Drive.

Atlas Roofing is a manufacturer of residential and commercial building materials. There are more than 30 facilities nationwide. 

Product and building damage were visible as East Moline Fire Department Lt. Greg Elden made his way into the building and began his investigation around 2:40 p.m. Other fire departments were already exiting the scene at that time as EMFD was wrapping up its hoses.

Cause of the fire has not been determined, Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs said later.

The fire department received a call regarding the blaze around 11:46 a.m. Friday, he said.

By 3:20 p.m., all firefighters were back to their stations.

“At this time, all we know is we had a structure fire inside Atlas Roofing,” Elden said. “We had several companies come down, including Silvis, Rock Island Arsenal and Moline to help us out. At this time, the fire is out. No loss of life, no injuries, or anything like that.

“It’s pretty much property and equipment damage right now.”

Based on the scene, there could also be water and smoke damage, too.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News