No one injured in Saturday morning house fire in Moline

  • Updated
  • 0

The Moline Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of an early-morning house fire Saturday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:05 a.m. to the 500 block of 16th Avenue for a report of a structure fire called in by a passerby. Upon arrival, they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story duplex, according to a news release.

Fire crews preformed an lengthy, "aggressive interior attack" as the fire had made its way into several walls and spread throughout the duplex, according to the fire department.

While the duplex is occupied, no one was home at the time of the fire, according to the news release.

After knocking down the fire, fire crews spent two hours on scene searching for hot spots and performing salvage and overhaul operations.

No injuries were reported from the fire and total amount of damage caused was not immediately known, according to the release,

A total of 10 fire apparatus and 24 firefighters worked to contain the fire. Assisting agencies included the Moline Police Department and East Moline, Rock Island and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments, Moline Second Alarmers and Mid-American Energy, according to the Moline Dire department.

Watch now: Moline firefighters battle a house fire early Saturday.

