Downtown snow removal

FILE: Davenport city workers begin the process of collecting snow along 4th Street and putting it into dump trucks to be hauled away in this file photo. Crews will be working the downtown area tonight removing piles of snow.

 John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Davenport has declared a snow emergency for the downtown area as crews prepare to haul away the piles snow that have accumulated in the area.

Temporary no parking will go into effect on 2nd, 3rd and 4th streets in downtown between Gaines Street and E. River Drive  beginning at 5 p.m., today, and continuing through 7 a.m, Tuesday.

No other areas in the city are affected by this snow emergency.

Ticketing and towing of cars parked on these roads will begin at 10 p.m. tonight.

Residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any one of the city’s parking ramps between 5 p.m. today, and 7 a.m., Tuesday.

For more information on winter weather response activities and tips visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/winter.

