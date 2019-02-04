Davenport has declared a snow emergency for the downtown area as crews prepare to haul away the piles snow that have accumulated in the area.
Temporary no parking will go into effect on 2nd, 3rd and 4th streets in downtown between Gaines Street and E. River Drive beginning at 5 p.m., today, and continuing through 7 a.m, Tuesday.
No other areas in the city are affected by this snow emergency.
Ticketing and towing of cars parked on these roads will begin at 10 p.m. tonight.
Residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any one of the city’s parking ramps between 5 p.m. today, and 7 a.m., Tuesday.
For more information on winter weather response activities and tips visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/winter.