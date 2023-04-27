The river level in the Quad-Cities is not expected to break any records when the crest of 21.6 feet comes on Monday.

A moving target for weeks, the forecasted crest has remained steady now for several days.

To the north, it's a different story. Dubuque, Belleveue, Fulton and Camanche are expected to break the top-three records set in 1993. But, National Weather Service Hydrologist Matt Wilson said, the good news is that the water is expected to fall fairly quickly.

"However long it takes to get up to crest, it should take the same length of time to fall," he said.

By Sunday, the water is expected to rise in every area along the Mississippi River from Fulton to Keokuk. By Wednesday, May 3, every point from Dubuque to Muscatine should have hit the crest and begun to recede, he said.

Even further north, the snowmelt has largely finished. A little does remain, but it will not impact the crest.

"At this point, there isn't very much left up there that we are worried about impacts," he said.

Looking forward to the next seven days, less than an inch of rain is expected to fall in the region, but the extended forecast looks dry. The new rainfall will not impact river levels, he said.

Red Cross opens Shelter in Davenport

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Davenport in response to the flooding on the Mississippi River, the agency announced Thursday.

The shelter, at 1111 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport, is available for people affected by the flooding. Pets are allowed, so long as the owners bring a kennel and all pet supplies, according to the announcement.

Those using the shelter are encouraged to bring any personal supplies they need, including medications, toiletries or similar items. Meals and water will be available at the shelter, according to the Red Cross.

Residents affected by the flooding can get a meal at three locations in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. Meals will be available from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Bottled water will be available, too.

The locations are:

Pleasant Valley Fire Station parking lot, 24495 Valley Drive, Bettendorf

Parking lot at the corner of South Concord Street and Utah Avenue in Davenport

Old fire station parking lot on Campbell’s Island, East Moline.

Residents with homes affected by flooding can call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) for assistance and information.

Disaster aid also available

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for several counties in Iowa, unlocking state resources to respond to and recover from the effects of Mississippi River flooding.

Eligible Clinton and Scott County residents may apply for grant assistance to cover losses with Community Action of Eastern Iowa. The program provides up to $5,000 per eligible household for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and for temporary housing expenses. Households must have an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline.

High waters close navigation systems on the river

The high waters have closed navigation through seven lock systems on the Mississippi River in Iowa and Illinois, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District, with at least two more expected to close as the river crests.

Locks systems are closed at Dubuque, Bellevue, Fulton, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island, Illinois City and New Boston.

Rock Island’s closed Thursday as the river exceeded 20 feet.

“We have to close that lock in order to get the equipment that runs the lock to higher ground in some cases and ultimately cease operation,” Col. Jesse Curry said during a press conference with Mississippi River mayors on Thursday. “Because at that point, it becomes unsafe for barge traffic to try to come through the lock. In some cases, that's because the water is above the lock wall, and it becomes significantly more difficult for a pilot to keep the vessel within the chamber.”

Closing those waterways does impact regional river transportation, Curry said. Typically, this time of year barges carry a lot of pre-planting, agricultural products, such as fertilizers and other products, he said.

“As soon as one of the locks is closed, it’s closed to all traffic, and the impact to navigation, the impact to industries that rely on the Mississippi River to move product, it’s a full stop,” Curry said.

But with the National Weather Service predicting the flood to recede more quickly than in 2019, Curry said, they’re hoping to have the locks open soon after the crest.

Corps: levee breaches not a concern

The Rock Island District of the Army Corps of Engineers supports 130 levees in its region, Curry said. The Corps sends engineers to walk the levees and identify any weaknesses.

“This current flood, we don’t have any particular or specific areas that have reached a level of concern that we would expect a breach or expect those types of devastating effects that we’ve seen in more severe flood events,” Curry said.

He emphasized that the Corps would continue to “keep a close eye on the levees” as conditions change.

The colonel made those comments at a press conference that included the National Weather Service and several mayors along the upper Mississippi River, including Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.

Gallagher acknowledged Bettendorf’s floodwall protects much of the eastern Quad-Cities and sends some of those waters downstream to Davenport, which has become expert at flood fighting on its nine miles of riverfront. The entire region, he said, has learned “life lessons” from prior record floods.

“We continue to do the best we can as an area and keep things in their banks, so that we don't see any large-scale damage, other than some park cleanup, and a few city blocks in Davenport,” Gallagher said. “That'll need some cleanup, but they've done a nice job of being able to continue to fight the good fight.”

Sarah Watson contributed to this report.

Photos: Mississippi River continues to rise across the Quad Cities, Thursday, April 27