No snow expected, temperatures get a little colder in the Quad-Cities

Temperatures will get a little cooler and skies will stay dry, at least for the early part of the Quad-City work week.
The high on Sunday in Davenport was 44, said Zach Uttech, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport.
Monday's high will be in the lower 40s, with temperatures cooling to the lower 20s Monday night.
On Tuesday, Quad-Citians can expect highs in the 30s, with temperatures dwindling to the teens Tuesday night.
Wednesday's high will be in the lower 30s, Uttech said.
