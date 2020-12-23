No snow for Christmas but it will be cold

Christmas in the Quad-Cities won't be white but will be c-c-c-cold.
After a record high temperature of 63 degrees Wednesday at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, which broke the old record of 60 set back in 2015, winds from a cold front moving through North Dakota and Minnesota clipped the Quad-Cities sending temperatures plummeting.
The high of 63 in Moline was set at 12:36 p.m. But the temperature by about 7:45 p.m. had dropped 33 degrees, according to meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
Davenport had a high of 60, Cousins said, and by about 7:45 the temperature at the National Weather Service — located near the Davenport Municipal Airport — had fallen by 36 degrees.
The winds were strong throughout the day Wednesday. Cousins said that the highest gust at Moline was 52 mph when the wind was out of the southwest. The highest gust in Davenport was 47 mph when the winds were still coming from the south.
“There is a very intense storm system just to our north moving across the Dakotas through Minnesota,” Cousins said. “Ahead of that front is a very strong temperature contrast. That’s why the heavy winds.”
Winds increase as the temperature difference increases, he added. Winds tend to be stronger in winter because of the uneven heating of the earth’s surface.
The cold front came from the Arctic, and the Quad-Cities is being clipped by it. Other parts to the north and west of the Quad-Cities were experiencing blizzard conditions, including Le Mars in northwest Iowa.
In Grand Forks, N.D., it was 1 degree above zero by about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
About the only silver lining is the bitter cold won’t be around too long.
“It’s a 48-hour cold snap,” Cousins said.
The high Thursday for Christmas Eve is expected to be 10 degrees under partly cloudy skies. It will still be breezy with steady winds of 15-20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph, Cousins said.
The overnight low into Christmas Day will be 7 degrees with sustained winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
Wind-chill indices will hover around minus-10 degrees, so anyone outside needs to layer up.
Christmas Day dawns under sunny skies with a high of 23 degrees and an overnight low of 19. Winds also will be lighter. The temperatures are quite a contrast from a year ago, when Moline (62 degrees) and Davenport (61) recorded record highs for Dec. 25.
By Saturday the mercury will climb to 36 degrees under sunny skies, while on Sunday the high is expected to reach 40 degrees.