No snow for Christmas but it will be cold

Christmas in the Quad-Cities won't be white but will be c-c-c-cold.

After a record high temperature of 63 degrees Wednesday at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, which broke the old record of 60 set back in 2015, winds from a cold front moving through North Dakota and Minnesota clipped the Quad-Cities sending temperatures plummeting.

The high of 63 in Moline was set at 12:36 p.m. But the temperature by about 7:45 p.m. had dropped 33 degrees, according to meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

Davenport had a high of 60, Cousins said, and by about 7:45 the temperature at the National Weather Service — located near the Davenport Municipal Airport — had fallen by 36 degrees.

The winds were strong throughout the day Wednesday. Cousins said that the highest gust at Moline was 52 mph when the wind was out of the southwest. The highest gust in Davenport was 47 mph when the winds were still coming from the south.

“There is a very intense storm system just to our north moving across the Dakotas through Minnesota,” Cousins said. “Ahead of that front is a very strong temperature contrast. That’s why the heavy winds.”