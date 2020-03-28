'No sticker' yard waste weeks start soon

The cities of Davenport and Bettendorf will pick up yard waste bags with no stickers required beginning Monday, April 6, to Friday, April 17. Bundled branches and tree trimmings also will be picked up for free.
Residents also may drop off yard waste for free at the Scott County Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. This could change with flooding.
Here are the yard waste schedules in other cities:
• Moline: Yard waste pickup begins Monday, March 30, with no stickers required through Monday, April 13.
Bundled tree branches and trimmings will be picked up for free. Unbundled and larger piles of brush and limbs require prepayment of $140 to the city of Moline Finance Office, 1630 8th Ave.
• Rock Island will begin its no-sticker weeks on Monday, April 13, continuing through May 1. One does not need to be a participant in the Yard Waste Subscription Service to use this special collection. The pickup is for leaves only; no sticks or branches.
The city also will furnish free bags; the maximum is 20 bags per day, while supplies last. Distribution begins Monday, April 6.
Locations include City Hall; the Public Works Department, 1309 Mill St.; Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St.; South Rock Island Township office, 1019 27th Ave.; Rock Island Township Assessor's office, 2827 7th Ave., Suite 1; Saukie Golf Course, 3102 38th St.; and Highland Golf Course, 9500 35th St. W.
• East Moline: Yard waste pickup was suspended last week until further notice, Todd Stickler, assistant public works director, said. Free pickup of bagged yard waste will be picked up on one's regular garbage collection day at some time in the future, but the time has not been set, he said.
