Demolition is back on the table for Fire House No. 5 at Douglas Park in Rock Island.
Following supporters' pleas to spare the historic building, the city council halted a demolition plan in February to allow time to solicit proposals for potential renovation. The historic fire house was deemed too costly for the city to rehabilitate, and city officials stood firm on their unwillingness to pay for improvements or provide financial assistance to a developer.
But no such person or company submitted a proposal by the March 31st deadline for possible rehabilitation.
A memorandum on whether to approve demolition will be brought back for a council vote on Monday. City staff is recommending aldermen accept the original demolition bid from Valley Construction of Rock Island, which was just under $80,000.
The fire station has sentimental value to many as it is located at the site of the first NFL game.
In 2017, it was reported that the old fire house would be made into a museum, having two components — one dedicated to the history of football in Rock Island and the other to the sacrifices firefighters have made over the years.
At a news conference in front of the fire house in 2017, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said it was ripe for renovation, which would have a positive impact on the older neighborhoods in the city’s west side.
Looking at the old fire house after the news conference, Thoms said, “Any time you can save a historic building, it’s a good thing. Not all the old buildings can be renovated, because they’ve deteriorated too much.”
But at an August 2022 council meeting, a memorandum was brought forth to the city council stating that, after closer inspection, the cost of renovating was not feasible, due to the extent of deterioration.
The memo states that the parks department and the community and economic development departments hired an architectural firm in 2018 to prepare plans and cost estimates. The firm found that it would cost about $576,000 to renovate the building and more to first clear it of environmental hazards.
The second phase of the project focused on making the building ADA accessible, requiring an elevator to the second floor where the bathrooms are located. An estimate for phase two never was provided, due to the assumption it would be too costly.
Reporter Tom Geyer contributed to this report.