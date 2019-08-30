The arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge are not out of alignment, despite rumors.
The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation are using a video on Facebook and YouTube to help put to rest the gossip that claims the arch segments will not meet in the middle.
While the arch construction is going more slowly than expected, the pieces that have been erected are properly set, the video assures.
Danielle Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, said the goal of having the westbound span of the new bridge open in the first half of next year hasn't changed.
But she acknowledges a more accurate timetable is likely to emerge after the remaining arch pieces have been erected. So far, about one-third of the sections have been raised.
For progress to continue, the support structures for the arches must be in place, and that process has proven almost as cumbersome as the arch raising itself.
"We are working on the stay cables for the Illinois side of the arch," Alvarez wrote in an email Thursday. "This will be much the same process as we went through on the Iowa side. We still have a bit of work to do on the Iowa side stays as well, which includes tensioning the cables to begin to lift/aid in aligning the arch before we set the next segments."
Massive cables will help achieve a precise trajectory for the growing arch segments, but the raising of the cables is a precise method, too.
The cables are attached to housings that were built into piers near the Bettendorf and Moline shorelines. From their anchorages inside the piers, the cables then are strung over the support towers and connected to the arches. The cables ultimately will be used to guide the arch segments to their meeting point above the Mississippi River.
"Progress is a bit slower than we would hope for on the arch in general, but it is critical that we take time at this phase to ensure that things are correctly positioned before we move on to our next step," Alvarez said.
Already delayed by a harsh winter and spring flooding, bridge construction also has been interrupted recently by late-summer weather patterns.
"Working at these types of heights come with added challenges from Mother Nature, as if the Mississippi River wasn’t enough," Alvarez said. "For example, yesterday (Wednesday) we had to limit operations due to wind."
But the complicated and time-consuming arch build is only one aspect of the new bridge. There is plenty of other work to be done, she said.
"We also continue to chip away at work on the eastbound structure and set the first eastbound girders on the river bridge last week," she said.
The new six-lane bridge, which is being built just east (upriver) of the existing bridge, will have additional lanes for exiting. It also will have a multi-use path for bicycles and pedestrians.
The project cost is estimated at $1.2 billion.
