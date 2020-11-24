No travel to see family? No oven? Thanksgiving still finds a way in the Kostichek house

Then she laughed.

"Talk about the best-laid plans," she added.

Christie and Tom sold COVID-19 Thanksgiving as a "great adventure." They found irony in the marketing. Late last week their oven died.

"Tom tried to reheat something and the oven was just cold," Christie explained. "So we got on the phone and started calling. It was just bad news everywhere. The earliest we could even get someone is was Wednesday (Nov. 25).

"We just didn't want to cancel it, not knowing if we would have an oven or not. So we came up with a whole new set of plans."

The Kostichek's aren't what Thanksgiving enthusiasts call "Turkey People." So the baked ham became grilled ham. All side dishes will be made in the crockpot — including the mac-and-cheese the girls love. Christie broke down and ordered some pies — but she did take one last challenge.

"The girls and I found a recipe for a no-bake Oreo chocolate pie," Christie said. "We've never done one of those, so, fingers crossed."

Christie said the issue with the oven didn't cause "too much chaos" and she said her family is keeping everything else in perspective.