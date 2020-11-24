No travel to see family? No oven? Thanksgiving still finds a way in the Kostichek house

Christie and Tom Kostichek first got together in 2016.
He brought Nora, his now 9-year-old daughter, to the family. She brought Allie and Elizabeth, 8 and soon-to-be 6, respectively. And each half of the couple, who married two years ago, had plenty of relatives.
As we make our families, we make holiday travel plans.
Christie and Tom and their three daughters always traveled for Thanksgiving. There are grandparents and in-laws and siblings and friends.
Like many people, the Kostichek's made a tough decision this year. They decided to stay home in LeClaire. No grandparents or in-laws or siblings or friends.
The specter of COVID-19 and Iowa's high rate of infections posed just too great a risk.
"We just decided that it wasn't worth it," Christie said. "I have two grandmothers, they are both 86 and they live on their own. I know they get lonely. I know this is going to be hard.
"But I don't want anyone from my family to end up in the hospital. I just want to know we did everything we could to keep each other safe."
Christie knew the girls would miss seeing family. So the Kostichek's set out to make the at-home Thanksgiving fun.
"We sat down with the girls and planned the menu and talked about the pies and how we were going to all work together to make Thanksgiving special," Christie said.
Then she laughed.
"Talk about the best-laid plans," she added.
Christie and Tom sold COVID-19 Thanksgiving as a "great adventure." They found irony in the marketing. Late last week their oven died.
"Tom tried to reheat something and the oven was just cold," Christie explained. "So we got on the phone and started calling. It was just bad news everywhere. The earliest we could even get someone is was Wednesday (Nov. 25).
"We just didn't want to cancel it, not knowing if we would have an oven or not. So we came up with a whole new set of plans."
The Kostichek's aren't what Thanksgiving enthusiasts call "Turkey People." So the baked ham became grilled ham. All side dishes will be made in the crockpot — including the mac-and-cheese the girls love. Christie broke down and ordered some pies — but she did take one last challenge.
"The girls and I found a recipe for a no-bake Oreo chocolate pie," Christie said. "We've never done one of those, so, fingers crossed."
Christie said the issue with the oven didn't cause "too much chaos" and she said her family is keeping everything else in perspective.
"Tom and I think a lot about the fact that we aren't seeing family at Thanksgiving, but we are cognizant that so many other people are facing such bigger struggles," Christie said. "We both still have our jobs. We have our health and, so far, our family is healthy.
"There are a lot of people out there without jobs, or no way to have anything at Thanksgiving. There are families our there grieving or worried with family members who are sick. All in all, we feel very fortunate. And we are very thankful.
