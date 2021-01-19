'Nobody responding': Miller-Meeks' office says election challenge slowing staff hires

Miller-Meeks' attorney have yet to file an official response to Hart's petition. The deadline to do so is Thursday.

Currently, Miller-Meeks' office is staffed by Harris and Chief of Staff Tracie Gibler, an Iowa GOP operative, Ottumwa native and a former chief of staff to recently ousted Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King.

"Rita’s contest has really put us in an unfortunate position," Harris said. "We’re doing the best we can to answer every phone call. We’ve already been helping with case work, including one person who was having a particularly hard time getting a passport and folks reaching out looking for their service medals after serving in the military. ... It’s an unfortunate situation … and it’s caused quite a few issue in terms of us providing constituent services, but were trying to respond as quick as we can."

Harris said Miller-Meeks' office plans "to fill out our staff" in the next week or so.

Hart's campaign argues Miller-Meeks had sufficient time and resources, beginning with new member orientation on Nov. 9, to set up her transition team and bring over campaign aides to serve in her office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}