Noisy muffler could cost you $20 ticket in Davenport

That noisy muffler could soon cost you a $20 ticket in Davenport.
Davenport aldermen met Wednesday as the Committee of the Whole and voted unanimously to advance the second reading of an ordinance to clarify vague language in city code related to "mufflers, prevention of noise."
The amended language seeks to eliminate ambiguity in the prosecution of citations, according to the city attorney's office.
The proposed ordinance states: "Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with manifold pipes and a muffler in good working order so as to prevent excessive, unusual or loud noise from being emitted ... such that it can be heard at a distance of 50 feet or more." The ordinance also seeks to "prevent the emission of excessive, unusual or oily exhaust from said vehicle," prohibits the use of "a muffler cutout, by-pass or similar device upon a street, alley, or highway within the city."
Support Local Journalism
Violators would be subject to a $20 traffic citation, according to the city attorney's office.
"I wish this was passed now," Alderwoman Judith Lee, Ward 8, said. "I was going down Harrison Street behind a truck with a very noisy muffler, and I was happy to see a police squad car come up next to it and follow it for a while, but there was nothing they could do because it was not in place yet. But, I think we're going to do some good things with this one" to preserve resident's peaceful enjoyment of the city and their neighborhood.
Aldermen will consider approval and passage of the ordinance at its regular meeting next week.
Other notable items from Wednesday's meeting:
- Mayor Mike Matson announced the Davenport Police Department has hired six new police officers with a Dec. 28 start date. They will enter the police academy on Jan. 4. Additionally, the department has started a new round of recruiting. The Davenport Police Department has 14 officers considered members of minorities — seven Black officers, or 4.2% of the force; five Hispanic officers, 3% and two Asian officers, 1.2%. Of the six new officers hired, Matson said three are Caucasian, one is Black, one is Hispanic and one who is Asian.
- Asked about enforcement of the new COVID-19 mitigation measures enacted this week by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, including a mask requirement, City Administrator Corri Spiegel said, "we will not be sending the police in to fine or enforce. We will treat it as an educational opportunity about what the current guidelines are."
- Matson and Lee noted the strain a surge in hospitalizations and spiking infection rates are having on local hospitals and pleaded with residents to adhere to the new guidelines and mandates issued by the governor. "The businesses are stressed. We're stressed," Lee said. "We've got 707 schools (in the state) that are either in quarantine or have outbreaks out of 1,500 schools. ... Our positive cases are up. ... Hospitalizations are up 96%. And we're losing (hospital) staff to COVID. I just want to reinforce, please, wear your mask. Don't go out unless you have to. Stay 6 feet away. Seriously. At 50% (positivity rate in Iowa), you can assume that if there's three of you, you can look to your right or your left and one of them is infected. And it might be you, even if you don't have symptoms."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.