Noisy muffler could cost you $20 ticket in Davenport

That noisy muffler could soon cost you a $20 ticket in Davenport.

Davenport aldermen met Wednesday as the Committee of the Whole and voted unanimously to advance the second reading of an ordinance to clarify vague language in city code related to "mufflers, prevention of noise."

The amended language seeks to eliminate ambiguity in the prosecution of citations, according to the city attorney's office.

The proposed ordinance states: "Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with manifold pipes and a muffler in good working order so as to prevent excessive, unusual or loud noise from being emitted ... such that it can be heard at a distance of 50 feet or more." The ordinance also seeks to "prevent the emission of excessive, unusual or oily exhaust from said vehicle," prohibits the use of "a muffler cutout, by-pass or similar device upon a street, alley, or highway within the city."

Violators would be subject to a $20 traffic citation, according to the city attorney's office.