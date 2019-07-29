Nominations are now being accepted for the Quad-Cities Business of the Year Award. The winner will be announced at the Quad Cities Chamber’s annual celebration on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Quad Cities Chamber members are encouraged to apply for the Business of the Year Award. To apply, submit information on how the business is addressing any of the factors listed below that apply. Not all the criteria listed need to be met.
- Business name, location, number of years in business and number of employees.
- Year-over-year growth revenue over the past 24 months.
- Description of any new product or service launch.
- Description of innovation happening within the company.
- Explanation of a significant hurdle the company has overcome in the past 12 months.
The application deadline is Monday, Aug. 5. Send submissions to Jessica Webb at jwebb@quadcitieschamber.com.