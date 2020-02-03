Nominations sought for Irish Mother of the Year

The 2019 Irish Mother of the Year Chris McCormick waves during the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade as it crosses the Centennial Bridge.

 John Schultz

The St. Patrick Society is seeking entries for its annual search for the Irish Mother of the Year.

All nominations must be original letters of about 150 words. A nominee should be involved in family, church, and community, have a good sense of humor and demonstrate pride in her Irish ancestry.

The nominee also must be able to attend the St. Patrick Society Gathering of The Clan Luncheon on Friday, March 13, and the Grand Parade XXXV and Post Parade Bash on Saturday, March 14.

Nominations must be received by February 19. Mail nominations to the St. Patrick Society, Attn. Irish Mother Nomination, P.O. Box 4487, Davenport, Iowa 52808. 

