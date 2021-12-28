Nominations sought for Quad-Cities conservation awards

Nahant Marsh Education Center, a nonprofit that oversees Nahant Marsh in southwest Davenport, is seeking nominations to recognize Quad-City area people who have dedicated their lives -- or will dedicate their lives -- to protecting the natural world.
The Oberholtzer Award recognizes a nominee’s hard work and leadership in conservation. It also is intended to spread awareness of the causes the award winners believe in and inspire others to take action. Awards are given in three categories: leaders from the past, present, and future – that is, students.
The award is named for Davenport native Ernest Carl “Ober” Oberholtzer, an explorer, author and pioneering champion for the protection of natural areas in northern Minnesota. He also was a founding member of the Wilderness Society and a leader of the nation’s wilderness movement through much of the 20th century. He died in Minnesota and is buried in Davenport’s Memorial Gardens.
Nominations will be open through Jan. 14 and can be made from the counties of Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa in Iowa and Rock Island, Henry, Whiteside and Mercer in Illinois.
To be considered, a nominee must have demonstrated excellence in one or more of the following categories:
- Conservation science and education
- Stewardship of natural areas
- Environmental advocacy
For more information and a nomination form, visit nahantmarsh.org/oberholtzer-awards/.
Recipients will be recognized at the 3rd annual Oberholtzer Awards on Feb. 26 at the Bend Event Center, East Moline.
The event is Nahant’s biggest annual fundraiser and will include brunch, raffles, a live auction and a performance from a man portraying Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States known for championing conservation.
Past award winners include Oberholtzer himself, the 2019 recipient for past conservation leadership. Also: Curtis Lundy, 2019, present conservation leadership; Aislinn Geedey, 2019, future conservation leadership; Sylvan Runkel, 2020, past conservation leadership; Bob Bryant, 2020, present conservation leadership and Kristina Shelman and Anna Schmidt, 2020, future conservation leadership.