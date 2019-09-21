A woman who lost nearly everything she had in the Flood of 2019, with the help of an international nonprofit organization, is helping a dog regain its mobility.
Ramona “Rocky” Wallesch, breeds, and also rescues, dogs. “Waddles is nine months old,” Wallesch said. “She is one of my puppies.”
She breeds dogs to be used in law enforcement. She also rescues dogs, and takes them “No questions asked.”
A few months ago, the person who bought Waddles, part German Shepherd and part Belgian Malinois, returned the dog, who no longer can use her hind legs properly.
“They didn’t tell me what happened,” Wallesch said. “Supposedly, they took her to a vet.”
Wallesch, who lost her home near Buffalo in Muscatine County after the flood, has been a veterinary technician for 30 years and once worked for Dr. Joe Seng.
The dog scoots, or “waddles,” to make her way across a floor or outdoors. She shows no signs of being in pain. “And she has the will to live,” Wallesch said. “Right away she tried to play with the other dogs (Wallesch has numerous other rescues (the 11-canine troop includes three longtime rescues.)
Wallesch, who is caring for Waddles at the rural home of some friends where Wallesch says, gave the dog supplements for her joints, and massaged her to help the animal stand.
“After four weeks, she stood,” Wallesch said. “But she hopped like a bunny.”
The dog was as mobile as possible, and began to scrape herself when she moved about. A wheelchair has changed all that.
A friend connected with Gunnar's Wheels Foundation, which provides wheelchairs to all kinds of animals with disabilities throughout the world.
Now Wallesch calls to Waddles, whose ears go up when she sees her cart. Wallesch patiently places Waddles into the cart, and then Waddles takes off. She’s still adjusting to the cart to keep her balance, but when a cat shows up not far away, Waddles, in the wheelchair, goes flying across a flower bed in pursuit.
Universities have MRI technology for animals, Wallesch said. Once enough money has been raised for the procedure, the University of Wisconsin-Madison will take Waddles to examine the dog and give her an MRI and possibly other diagnostics.
In the meantime, Waddles is adjusting to her cart.
Gunnar's Wheels Foundation
Jason Parker, of Osceo, Wisconsin, is the founder of Gunnar's Wheels Foundation.
He's delighted that he's given Waddles a second chance. It's all part of the legacy of his own dog, Gunnar, a 7-year-old black lab struck by a vehicle.
"He learned how to "spinal walk," Parker said. "He could ambulate around the house." Parker put down runners so Gunnar could get traction.
Parker founded Gunnar's Wheels in 2016. "It's a lifetime loaner program," he said. "usually, we focus on rescue and shelter animals.
"I just want them to get a home where they can be loved," he said. "Every animal has a story to tell, and it's up to us to tell that story."
He wants to educate the public that special-needs animals are great companions and deserve loving homes. "Rescue and shelter dogs, they don't have anybody in their corner to ask for help," Parker said.
Gunnar's Wheels has provided wheelchairs to dogs, cats, rabbits and even a tortoise. There's a list of about 60 animals awaiting carts, which often are returned with stories and pictures of animals that used them previously.
"We're not the only group out there doing this," Parker said. "A lot of times we'll work together for an animal."
"I try to talk to every owner before we send the cart," Parker said. "A lot of times there are tears on both ends of the line.
To contact Wallesch about Waddles, email her at Rwallesch13@gmail.com
For more information about Gunnar's Wheels, go to the group's Facebook pate: https://www.facebook.com/Gunnars-wheels-1155089164561706/