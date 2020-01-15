You are the owner of this article.
Non-school weather-related closings, cancellations from around the region

Here's a list of closings and cancellations because of the weather.

• The Clinton County Treasurer’s Office and Recorder’s Office at the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt will not open until 10 a.m. today.

• The city of Clinton Street Department continues to focus on salting roads this morning. Every attempt will be made to start picking up garbage and recycling at noon today.

